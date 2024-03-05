You certainly don't go unnoticed with a pair of shoes like this. Just as it is impossible not to notice the price shown on the label of these shoes. Today everyone wonders how much sparkling boots cost Ilary Blasi. Pupone's ex-wife in several posts on social media showed her latest purchase, mirrored boots worth more than 1000 euros!

The presenter does not like to go unnoticed. She does everything to be noticed at every opportunity. Both with her way of acting and with her looks. The latest outfit shown by Roman presenter It left everyone speechless.

In reality, the dress chosen and shown on social media is simple little black dress. Obviously with a stratospheric slit, showing off the perfect silhouette. So much for Francesco Totti who preferred the younger Noemi over her. What catches the eye, however, are the boots she is wearing, which are truly particular.

Ilary Blasi chose to match her black dress with a pair of metallic boots. They are silver and mirrored, with a very high heel. They reach halfway up the leg, but it's impossible not to admire them, step by step.

The former presenter of the Big Brother he has never hidden his passion for shoes. She must have a closet full of them. And he has never spared any expense when purchasing new footwear to add to his collection. Obviously, this time she didn't spend much time looking at the receipt either!

How much do Ilary Blasi sparkling boots cost? Everyone is wondering that!

Unfortunately they are not boots that are affordable for all budgets. For those who have fallen in love with this pair of high-heeled, mirror-effect shoes, the amount to shell out is three figures.

The mirrored boots of Francesco Totti's ex-wife, in fact, cost more than 1000 euros. The shoes are signed by Le Silla brand and designed by Enio Silla and Monica Ciabattini.. The Andy Boots, to be precise, cost 1092 euros, but are currently discounted by 40%. Can we think about it?