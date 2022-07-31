Fans of the presenter are pointing out the excessive thinness. But there are those who defend it.

Ilary Blasi is enjoying the holidays after the end ofIsland of the Famous. For her it is a different summer than in previous years. In fact, after almost 20 years it is the first season without Francesco Totti at his side.

As everyone knows by now, the couple decided by mutual agreement to separate. If Francesco has chosen the path of silence in recent weeks, Ilary instead is very active on social networks where she updates the fans daily on what she does during the day.

Ilary first flew in Tanzania together with their children for a holiday away from the spotlight. Now it is a Sabaudia in the villa with sea view together with friends and family.

But from the shots he posts on Instagram, many fans have noticed a detail that is making them anxious. Many have seen in Ilary an excessive thinness and think that it is due to the fact that she is suffering from the end of her marriage with Francesco Totti.

The comments below his photos are mixed. There are those who compliment her physical state and those who consider her too thin in a worrying way. But there are those who try to defend her and she comments:

“But do you want to stop writing bullshit? It is clear that this woman is carrying all the signs of great suffering! And you? Anorexic, skinny… But don’t follow her if you don’t like it! Come on Ilary! Fight for yourself in the very first place“.

There are also those who invite you to be sensitive towards him while respecting a difficult moment in his life. It was certainly not easy to end a marriage after 17 years even if the reasons are still unknown.

“She has always been beautiful and still is beautiful, even with a few kilos less … But you must not judge her for this and not even point it out to her with your nastiness, because you know nothing about why a person loses weight or gets fat. So before you judge an aesthetic factor, activate your brain with your tongue because you are all good at judging physical appearance. Few are those who go beyond what is seen “ – wrote another fan in the comments.