Many have seen in the presenter’s social gesture a dig for Francesco Totti’s new partner

Ilary Blasi never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours, the name of the presenter of theIsland of the Famous has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip pages. The reason? It seems that Francesco Totti’s ex-wife has become the protagonist of a social gesture considered by many to be a dig aimed at Noemi Bocchi.

Ilary Blasi against Noemi Bocchi. In the last few hours the news has been circulating according to which the presenter of theIsland of the Famous launched a social dig at the new partner of her ex-husband, Noemi Bocchi. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

All those who follow Ilary Blasi and Noemi Bocchi on social networks could not help but notice a detail which has certainly not gone unnoticed. In fact, both shared on their social pages, almost at the same time, much talked about content.

Noemi Bocchi has in fact shared a story on her Instagram page that portrays gods Marshmallow. Almost at the same time, a shot appeared on the social page of Francesco Totti’s ex-wife that immortalizes the presenter preparing marshmallows together with her youngest daughter, Isabel. These are the words that Ilary Blasi accompanied the story:

Genuine snacks.

Many of his followers have seen in the gesture shared by Ilary on his Instagram page and a real dig aimed at Naomi Bocchi. However, if on the one hand web users have expressed this thought, on the other there have been many who have declared that it was a simple coincidence.

It goes without saying that those directly concerned have remained silent and have not given importance to this gossip that has been circulating about them in recent hours. Ilary Blasi, after the separation by Francesco Totti, he found serenity alongside his new partner, the German entrepreneur Bastian Muller.