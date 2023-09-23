The presenter’s words certainly did not go unnoticed

In recent days Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi have been much talked about in the gossip pages for a gesture of which they were protagonists and which certainly did not escape the eyes of the most attentive. The former footballer and his partner were in fact caught watching, through a friend of theirs, an Instagram Story of Ilary Blasi.

Following what happened, the presenter ofIsland of the Famous he decided to throw a dig at his partner Francesco Totti and his words certainly did not go unnoticed. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

Through her Instagram page, Ilary Blasi shared images that portray her in the company of her sister Melory, an ophthalmologist by profession. Following a visit to her eyes, Francesco Totti’s ex-wife decided to launch a real one dig social media to Noemi Bocchi and her gesture is causing a lot of chatter.

In detail, Ilary Blasi commented with irony the episode of which her ex-husband and his partner became protagonists a few days ago. These were the words that the presenter of theIsland of the Famous he addressed to his sister Melory after having had the eye examination:

So Melody, will I see better afterwards?

Following the affirmative response from her sister, Ilary Blasi then added:

So I’ll spy even better!

It goes without saying that Ilary Blasi’s words are making the rounds on the web.

The presenter decided to remain silent and not comment directly on the episode of which they were protagonists Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi a few days ago. Despite this, many saw in the words that Ilary uttered in her Instagram Story a real dig aimed at her ex-husband and her partner.