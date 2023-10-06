The war for Rolexes between Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti continues to be the subject of numerous chatter online. Over the last few hours, the sentence arrived from the judge who dealt with the case. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

According to some indiscretions which are becoming more and more insistent, Francesco Totti will be able to regain possession of his precious watches. Therefore, Ilary Blasi has lost the civil case and will be forced to return the Rolex to her ex-husband as the latter is the legitimate owner.

Therefore, according to the judgewho dealt with the case, the presenter of The Island of the famous would have illegitimately appropriated the jewels belonging to the former Roma captain. The news was spread by the “Corriere della sera”, which reports that the decision of the judge is now official.

A few months ago, exactly in June 2022, the Roman showgirl had secretly stolen some clocks of her ex-husband from the safety deposit box. At the time, she herself claimed that it was just a gift. Initially, Blasi said she had taken six or seven. Subsequently, she changed version of facts declaring that he only had two or four in his possession.

Francesco Totti will return to possession of the Rolexes

In any case, the delivery of the Rolexes should take place on Friday 6 October in a bank in EUR, not far from the villa where the couple lived. Blasi should bring hers with her lawyer while Francesco Totti could resort to a expert to evaluate whether the watches are real and, therefore, discover a possible deception. If any problems arise, the case could become criminal.