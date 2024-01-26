The questions about Ilary Blasi continue unabated and this time she focused on her ex-husband's new partner, here's what she thinks of Noemi Bocchi

Ilary Blasi it's a river in flood and this time the protagonist of his unexpected words is Noemi Bocchi as well as Francesco Totti's new partner. After having responded scathingly to Cristiano Iovino, the presenter returned to comment on her separation from her ex-husband and the woman who has been at her side for several months.

Inside a long interview with Corriere della Sera, Ilary wanted to answer some questions regarding her separation and Noemi Bocchi. In fact, the latter commented on her current relationship with her ex-husband and on the feeling that she now feels towards her.

Ilary Blasi, the question about Noemi Bocchi: “I think about her that…”

Among the various questions that see her as the protagonist in view of the imminent release of her book, Ilary Blasi commented with great frankness on her opinion towards Bocchi.

We are talking about Francesco Totti's current partner to whom the presenter of L'Isola dei Famosi wished a lot of happiness. “What do I think of my ex-husband's new partner? I hope he's happy, that they are happy. Truly. At least it will have been worth it.” says Blasi.

The same one who continued also commented on the holiday that her children had together with their father and his new partner. Ilary explained in a completely unexpected way: “My children's first holiday with their father and new partner? What if I made the kids feel guilty? No, but what's their fault? It's something we created. They are absolutely not to blame, my goodness, no, not at all, at least they haven't experienced this burden.”

“Of course, it wasn't easy at the beginning and I also made certain choices instinctively. In this the interest of both was protect your children as much as possible. What happened is not their fault and it must not be their fault; on the contrary, they must continue to have relationships with both of them. Rightly so. Why does it make me laugh? Because we started with this intention here, then later…” ends Ilary Blasi.