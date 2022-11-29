The weekly ‘Chi’ immortalized the presenter with a man: let’s find out who she is together

Since it was announced their separation after more than 17 years of love, Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti have become the most talked about characters of the latter period. While the former footballer started his new life together with Noemi Bocchi, it seems that the presenter has found a new love: let’s find out who he is together.

Over the last few hours, the name of Ilary Blasi has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The weekly ‘Chi’ has in fact launched a real scoop. According to the well-known weekly, it seems that the presenter of theIsland of the Famous have a new love.

After the suffering caused by separation from Francesco Totti, Ilary Blasi has finally found serenity. The newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini has in fact shared some shots that portray the presenter of theIsland of the Famous with another man.

Who is Bastian, Ilary Blasi’s new partner

According to what was shared by the newspaper ‘Chi’, Ilary Blasi’s new partner is called Bastian. Even if his surname is not known, the weekly directed by Alfonso Signorini has revealed that the man is well known business owner German. But the gossip about Ilary Blasi and his new partner does not end there.

In fact, according to what was revealed by the weekly directed by Alfonso Signorini, it seems that the presenter of theIsland of the Famous and his new partner spent the night in a luxurious hotel in Zurich, specifically in a suite that costs 1600 euros at night. There have been many rumors circulating about Ilary Blasi’s new love life and today the confirmation of the acquaintance with Bastian.

At the moment the directly concerned has not confirmed or denied the gossip in circulation. Ilary therefore preferred to keep silent in the face of this story that is making the gossip magazines talk a lot.