It’s been months since Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti were the emblem of love. Today we continue to talk about them, but in a completely different light, focusing on separation, divorce and maintenance payments.

Ilary Blasi

In this regard, here is how much the presenter receives each month.

Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti: A love story that ended in pieces

Until recently Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti they represented an inseparable couple that everyone had taken as an example to explain what love was for them. In the summer of 2023, however, that news arrived that like a bolt from the blue took everyone by surprise.

Ilary and Francesco

The two split after three children together and many years of marriage. She is now happy with her Sebastian while he has started a new life with Naomi Bocchi. However, it seems that the disputes between the two ex-spouses are not over and that the climate between them is anything but peaceful.

Since their separation, in fact, there have been a series of spiteful comments from both sides. Ilary then decided to express her point of view by creating for Netflix the documentary Unique. Now the presenter seems to be back on the attack as, from what is said, she has demanded a small change in themaintenance allowance which she receives from her ex-husband every month.

How much is the beautiful presenter’s maintenance allowance?

According to rumors circulating on the web, Ilary Blasi could perceive approximately €12,500 per month on the part of Francesco Totti. This is quite a high figure, especially if we consider Ilary Blasi’s work, which allows her to be paid handsomely.

Francesco Totti

However, the presenter seems to have backtracked as, due to a more limited earnings than before, she would have asked for a increase of the maintenance allowance he receives from Francesco Totti.

Ilary Blasi he would then have asked for an increase on the same, arriving at demanding a final figure between 18 to 20,000 €. Francesco Totti, however, did not take this news very well, so much so that he asked for his maintenance payments to be cut even further.

This is because his wife is able to support herself and her contribution is certainly enough to meet the needs of the children. The former Roma captain also stated how the firstborn of the couple is now independent and has stopped living in the marital home for some time. Who will prevail in this latest legal battle?