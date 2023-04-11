Through a note from his lawyers, Ilary Blasi denies the rumors about the separation from Totti

Although a few months have passed since the announcement of their separation, the former relationship of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi continues to be the subject of talk on the web. This time, the lawyers of the well-known presenter broke the silence on the matter. Let’s find out all their statements together.

About a week after the last court hearing for the separation between Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti, the lawyers of the well-known presenter decide to leave some unedited statements. In detail, it was rumored that the well-known footballer would have offered his ex-wife a maintenance allowance from 15 thousand euros per month.

However the reality seems to be another. Indeed, the legal representatives of the presenter argue that the figure is much lower:

Once again an attempt is made to give an image of Signora Blasi in contrast to the real one.

The Roman showgirl wanted to deny all the rumors about alleged offer by Francesco Totti entrusting his own words to a note reported by the lawyers. This would be his version of events:

With regard to the allegations of some newspapers, the lawyers are forced to specify that Mrs. Blasi has never refused a check for 15,000 euros a month for her children, also because Mr. Totti has never offered his wife figures of that order . Once again an attempt is made to give an image of Signora Blasi in contrast to the real one.

As for i childrenthe former spouses have requested theshared custody and the sentence has been awaited for days but could also arrive in the last few hours. Although there shouldn’t be any problems for the magistrate to grant the request, the latter could also hear the will of the three children.