The actor’s words did not go unnoticed: this is what happened

After the news of the separation from Francesco Totti, the name of Ilary Blasi constantly occupies the center of gossip. Over the last few hours, the presenter has returned to occupy the center of the main gossip newspapers following the revelation made by a well-known actor. Let’s find out what happened together.

Following an interview with the newspaper ‘Di Più’, Antonio Cantarutti made a revelation about the host of theIsland of the Famous. The actor worked alongside Ilary in the 1990s and reiterated to the newspaper that among them there were often you kissobviously for work.

In this regard, these were the words of theactor:

To make herself known and also to make ends meet, she underwent auditions and photo shoots. From adolescence, working in photo novels was a constant commitment for her […] You’ll see how far she will go in the show, the make-up artists and hairdressers told me. Everyone said he knew what he wanted, that he had clear ideas.

During the interview, the former actor, now responsible for safety and hygiene at work, confessed that to kiss Ilary Blasi embarrassed him. These were his words:

Kissing her put me in crisis. She was a girl and I was an adult. The huge age difference blocked me.

In addition to this, Antonio Cantarutti said he has a very friendly relationship with the ex-wife of Francesco Totti. In this regard, the former actor said:

She was not a shy girl, she was very calm. She wasn’t on top of her and she didn’t have the stench under her nose. She was often friendly and smiling.

The actor then unveiled a anecdote about the kisses given to the beautiful host for work: