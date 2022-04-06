Some have seen sarcasm in the phrase said to the Island of the Famous that made Barbara D’Urso famous.

Ilary Blasi more and more convincing in these first installments of theIsland of the Famous. The unleashed presenter manages with her humor to carry on the evening flawlessly.

There was an episode that occurred in the last episode that caused discussion on social media. Ilary speaking with Carmen Di Pietro and his obsession with food responded to the castaway by bringing up the famous phrase of Barbara D’Urso.

“Carmen, your heart is first of your children and then of the food, as you would say Barbara D’Urso“. That “With the heart” which has now become the D’Urso trademark at the end of each episode.

And the person concerned a few days ago wanted to thank Ilary for the call in question. TO Afternoon 5 Barbara broadcast the Blasi frame while reciting her famous phrase.

“I didn’t know about this quote! However Ilary is too funny “ – commented D’Urso. But on social media there are those who have seen a hint of sarcasm in Ilary’s words.

Patrizia Bonetti, a millionaire lawsuit for burns on the Island of the Famous

Meanwhile, updates on the castaway arrive Patrizia Bonetti who left the island after the burns sustained during the fire trial. Since then, Bonetti has never seen herself again on the island and has already made her return to Italy.

According to what leaks on social media from Alessandro Rosica – The social investigatorBonetti is ready to take legal action against the production company of the program, the Banijay Italyasking for damages of 1 million euros.

Patrizia actually wanted to get back into the game, her boyfriend instead, a very wealthy man who lives in St. Moritz, he would take the first plane to Honduras and persuade the young woman to return to Italy to denounce the program.