Ilary Blasi shows off the new bikini on vacation: the micro costume inflames the fans

After the management of the Isola dei Famosi, Ilary Blasi enjoys the holidays together with his Bastian. The two are together in Brazil, as shown by the selfies that have denied some fan theories in recent days.

Ilary also took the opportunity to show off a bikini that has not escaped the attention of her followers. A striped two-piece that leaves little to the imagination and promises to set a trend. In the photo, some have also seen a possible message sent to Francesco Totti. In fact, the tattoo of the initials I and F is visible on his arm.

A possible response to the photo published by the Captain to commemorate his victory at the 2006 World Cup, which shows him celebrating with the gesture of the “pacifier”, dedicated at the time to Ilary.