On October 7, 2023, Ilary Blasi attended Roberto Cenci’s 60th birthday party where other famous people were also present. On the occasion of the event, the presenter of The Island of the famous showed off a luxury watch. How much does it cost? Let’s find out together!

After ending up in the center of gossip due to the war over the Rolexes disputed with Francesco TottiIlary Blasi became the protagonist of a new gossip. This time, what made the Roman showgirl the subject of numerous chatter was a precious jewel which she herself wore to a birthday dinner.

Roberto Cenci recently turned 60 and organized a party in which Ilary Blasi certainly could not be missing. Other famous people were also present at the event in question, such as Michelle Hunziker, Nicola Savino, Alvin and many others. The Roman presenter documented the beautiful evening through a series of photo published on his Instagram profile. However, a detail he didn’t go unnoticed by his fans.

We are talking about theclock which she herself wore on her wrist. This is the “Serpenti “Tubogas” model, in the shape of a spiral, which is made of stainless steel and characterized by a black dial. The peculiarity of the accessory is the bezel made of 38 round diamonds. The jewel in question belongs to the famous fashion house “Bvlgari”. But what is his price? Consulting the official website of the maison, the watch has a value of well 13,100 euros!

Ilary Blasi’s look

Ilary Blasi paired the luxury watch with a looks very simple. Francesco Totti’s ex-wife wore a suit long gray and very tight in shiny lycia. Everything was combined with one necklace signed “Cartier” and thering decorated with his crystal initials.