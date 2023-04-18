The Isola dei Famosi 2023 has officially begun and the presenter immediately wanted to open the new edition with a bang. As we all know, Ilary Blasi is at the helm of the program, who is never more than now at the center of gossip for her recent breakup with Francesco Totti, her historic husband as well as a well-known footballer known all over the world.

He has a new relationship and she too has a new love, but at the start of the Isola dei Famosi comes the very first dig that breaches the heart of those who love the stories around this, now ex, couple.

In the first minute of the reality show: “Things have changed since last year, there is no longer a man next to me”. Suspense. And then: «I’m talking about Nicola Savino». Thunderous applause.

Immediately afterwards, again: “For one who goes”, wink, “there is always one who arrives…”. Another dig at the ex-husband who now lives with his new partner Noemi Bocchi and the clear allusion to his new German love, Bastian Muller.

With a new look — bangs and curls — the showgirl takes back the stage after a long period of silence where only the Instagram posts spoke.