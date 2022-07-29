Not days go by without updates on the separation between each other Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi. The couple announced their separation after 17 years of marriage about 3 weeks ago.

Ilary flew on vacation immediately after the announcement with her children, Totti has lost some trace of him. If Ilary has become much more involved on social networks than her where she publishes daily updates on what she does by showing off on the beach or during an aperitif with her friends, Totti instead has entrenched himself behind a deathly silence.

It must be said, however, that the latest rumors speak of a furious Totti who would be ready to come out after the latest news on the couple.

Apparently Ilary would have hired a private investigator to prove the fact that Totti was taking his daughter Isabel to the house of Noemi.

Totti would have taken this news very badly and would be thinking of clarifying the matter firsthand.

Francesco Totti has not yet formalized his relationship with Noemi Bocchi even if among the insiders no one has doubts. For him now the holidays begin in the company of the children and as decided Noemi will not be there.

Apparently it is not yet the time for official presentations. Of course, the couple’s fans still hope for a return of the flame and the most dreamers a few days ago commented on Ilary’s photo thinking of a turnaround for the couple.

Ilary has published some Instagram stories in which he is seen toasting with a glass of wine with another person. Only the glasses and the hands are framed. If on one side there is Ilary’s hand, on the other there is a male hand.

Many have glimpsed in that hand some familiarity with Francesco Totti screaming loudly at the backfire. None of this, it was probably some friend or family member of her on vacation with her in Sabaudia.