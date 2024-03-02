His book 'Che Stupida' sold very few copies: here's how much the figure amounts to

These days the name of Ilary Blasi has returned to occupy the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? According to what has been revealed by the main sources, it seems that the book by the now former presenter ofIsland of the Famous it was a real flop. In fact, it seems that 'Che Stupida' has sold very few copies: let's find out together how much the figure is.

In these days Selvaggia Lucarelli intervened to comment on the number of copies of Ilary Blasi's book 'Che Stupida'. According to what the journalist revealed, it seems that the book was a real one flop. These were his words about it:

Ilary Blasi's highly publicized book 'Che Stupida' has sold 8,470 copies. (data updated yesterday by GFK).

Many have wondered about the reason why Ilary Blasi's book did not achieve the desired success. And the answer is to be found in the fact that after the release of the Netflix docu-film UniqueBlasi's book tells nothing new. The errortherefore, in addition to too much publicity, it would have been to put into written form a story that was already too well known.

At the moment Ilary Blasi has remained silent and has decided not to comment on the news which in recent days is occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers.

Francesca Barra comments on 'Che Stupida', the book by Ilary Blasi

Francesca Barra released a comment on 'Che Stupida'. The journalist managed the presentation of the book at the Feltrinelli in Milan and commented on the story with these words: