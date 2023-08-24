According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Ilary Blasi could say goodbye permanently to The Island of the Famous. This drastic decision would have been taken by the managing director Pier Silvio Berlusconi, who would like to eliminate the presence of trash in reality shows. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Bad news coming for Ilary Blasi. The famous presenter may not be reconfirmed at leadership helm de The Island of the Famous. The news was released by the weekly “Oggi”. The newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini has published an article which sheds light on the fate of the famous program broadcast on Canale 5.

Previously, on the occasion of the presentation of the Mediaset 2023/2024 schedules, Pier Silvio Berlusconi he had already expressed his decision to completely revolutionize television programming. The CEO showed a tolerant attitude against the Big Brother VIPgiving trust to the conductor and inserting Cesara Buonamici into the format as a columnist.

Now, to add in the list of the names at risk there is also Ilary Blasi. These are the words which can be read in the magazine of the weekly directed by Alfonso Signorini:

Pier Silvio wants to make high-quality popular information and ban trash drifts from all formats. His Isola dei Famosi does not appear in the schedule because the top management of the Biscione did not like the latest edition and for this reason they decided to take a break to reflect on the future of the program.

We are currently unaware of the reliability of that news as neither the direct interested party nor Pier Silvio Berlusconi have released some declaration regarding the matter. Meanwhile, rumors are also circulating about the alleged entrance of Francesco Totti’s ex-wife a Temptation Island Winter as conductor.