Ilary Blasi it doesn't fit the words of Cristiano Iovino and yesterday he returned to talk about him with a completely biting reply. The young entrepreneur, after long months of silence, wanted to tell his point of view regarding his acquaintance with the famous presenter.

It is the personal trainer himself who tells how the relationship between him and Blasi had gone further than a simple coffee as two acquaintances. According to him, in fact, between the two there would have been a “intimate acquaintance” while Ilary was still together with Francesco Totti.

Words that were not at all liked by the Canale 5 presenter who, reached by the journalists of The messenger he replied to what he said. Here is his biting and effective phrase.

Ilary Blasi replies to Cristiano Iovino's statements: The presenter's poisonous sentence

In recent days, Cristiano broke the silence by revealing to all of Italy what really happened between him and Ilary Blasi. In fact, it was the entrepreneur himself who stated: “When we saw each other, at the end of 2021 and before Noemi Bocchi at the stadium, she was married. But it wasn't a story, rather an intimate encounter. He was together when work commitments allowed it. Even months could go by without seeing us. We never talked about Totti.”

“But he made me understand that his marriage was practically over and that they lived separately at home. Otherwise I would have avoided that situation. After my no to New York we never saw each other like before. We remained on good terms” explains Cristiano.

However, in the last few hours Ilary Blasi's direct and biting reply also arrived to his words. The latter, in fact, achieved by The messenger he thus affirmed how his truth remains the one affirmed and explained within “Unica”.