Ilary Blasi provocative, heart attack look on the Costa Smeralda

Ilary Blasi inflames the summer: the photo published by the showgirl in recent days in the disco in Porto Cervo is simply spectacular: in a red bra she enchants fans and followers (we are over 2.2 million on Instagram alone) with all her sex appeal.

The Mediaset presenter, returning from her commitment to lead the Isola dei Famosi (won by Marco Mazzoli) in the television spring he is enjoying some well-deserved rest under the Sardinian sun with his partner Bastian Muller.

Totti Jr leaves Rome for Frosinone

Meanwhile, his son Cristian Totti has left Rome in recent days (played in the Giallorossi Primavera) to go to Frosinone. He will be coached by the former Lazio player Angelo Gregucci, who challenged his father Francesco on the field in many derbies in the capital.

“It’s been nine years since I wore the Roma shirt for the first time, and now the time has come to say goodbye to what has always been a second family to me. I wanted to thank all those who have been close to me in these years of hard sacrifices and great goals – wrote Totti Jr in a social message – I hope that in my new adventure I will be lucky enough to meet again a united team like ours, always ready to support us in difficulties and motivate each other. Thank you for being great professionals. You have inspired me to become a better person and if today I was able to seize this opportunity it is thanks to what I was able to learn working alongside you, in this splendid family. Forever in the heart…”.

