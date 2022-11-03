Ilary Blasi photographed having dinner with another man: the real estate developer Edmondo

After the controversial separation from Francesco Totti, Ilary Blasi was photographed having dinner with another man: it is the real estate developer Edmondo Israilovici.

The photo was published exclusively from the weekly Diva and Donna and portrays the smiling presenter while she is having dinner in a restaurant in Rome with a mysterious man.

According to what the magazine revealed, it is Edmondo Israilovici, owner of a real estate agency present both in Rome and in Milan.

Ilary Blasi has been looking for a property in Milan for some time, which is why the man, given his profession, could attend the host for purely professional reasons.

According to the columnist and gossip expert Deianira Marzano, however, the man would have appeared alongside Blasi on another occasion: he, in fact, would have accompanied her to take little Isabel back to the skating course.

Who is Edmondo Israilovici

Fifty-two years old and the father of two children, a boy and a girl, Edmondo Israilovici is a founding partner of an important real estate agency that operates both in Rome and in Milan.

Meanwhile, still remaining in the real estate sector, the now ex-husband of Ilary Blasi, Francesco Totti, is also engaged in the search for a new property.

The former footballer, in fact, was photographed in the company of his new partner Noemi Bocchi while visiting a penthouse in the northern area of ​​the capital.