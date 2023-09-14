‘Dagospia’ made the indiscretion about the presenter public: here are all the details

Following the revolution that Pier Silvio Berlusconi implemented at Mediaset, there are many who are wondering what the future of Ilary Blasi in the company. Over the last few hours the newspaper ‘Dagospia’ has provided further details regarding this much talked about story. Let’s find out together what will become of the presenter of theIsland of the Famous.

Ilary Blasi out of Mediaset? These days the name of presenter has returned to occupy the pages of the main crime newspapers. This time, however, the reason is not linked to his sentimental situation but rather to hers working future at Mediaset.

The newspaper ‘Dagospia’ revealed important background information regarding this much talked about affair. The magazine directed by Roberto D’Agostino in fact revealed that:

Ilary Blasi kicked out of Mediaset”. The news has been circulating for weeks, thanks to the absence of a program scheduled for the autumn season. The campaign, also vigorously supported by leading newspapers, actually takes on a clearer and more disastrous tone than the reality of the facts. Ilary Blasi is not Barbara d’Urso nor Belen Rodriguez, she is not a name disliked by the company. She wasn’t a name in the crosshairs, she didn’t slam the door or make any out of place statements.

And, continuing, it was then added that:

In reality, as already explained by Pier Silvio Berlusconi, much will depend on the presence ofIsland of the Famous scheduled at the beginning of 2024. The reality show will most likely return to Canale 5 and Ilary could once again be hosting it.

To then conclude: