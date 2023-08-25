Ilary Blasi out of Mediaset? “He is the first victim of Piersilvio’s revolution”

Ilary Blasi was the “first victim” of the new course chosen by Pier Silvio Berlusconi. This was supported by the weekly Oggi, according to which Il Biscione has decided to take a “pause for reflection” on the future of its “Island of the famous”, which no longer appears in the schedule. This is because the latest edition, in which the Roman presenter was joined by Enrico Papi, “didn’t like the top management” of Mediaset.

The reason is to be found in the change of direction decided by the managing director Pier Silvio Berlusconi, which has led to the exclusion of other excellent names in the name of breaking away from trash. A renewal that is forcing the authors of Big Brother VIP to “exhausting” auditions to form a “level cast” at the explicit request of the son of the Knight.