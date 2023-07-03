For Ilary Blasi it’s vacation time, which this year seems more than necessary than ever for the Roman presenter, who flew to Rio De Janeiro to enjoy some well-deserved rest. Ilary has to recharge his batteries after the latest, disappointing edition of L’Isola dei Famosi: for her there is even talk of a long break and a possible sensational break with the Mediaset top management. Her children Chanel and Cristian Totti also left with their father Francesco for the United States, so there’s really no better time for Ilary Blasi to enjoy healthy relaxation and the sunsets of Copacabana. But is there something else (or rather, someone) to forget?

While in Italy the climate between the Mediaset corridors is in turmoil and even his name would be among those ready to jump in view of the next season, Ilary Blasi does not think about it and drinks it on a fresh fruity cocktail, enjoying the Brazilian sunsets of Copacabana. The hypothesis of a sabbatical year from TV for the presenter of the Island seems to be taking shape more and more, due to the contract for the rights of the Banijay format, which would expire in December 2023.

A few hours after her arrival in Rio de Janeiro, the presenter has already swooped among the clubs of the city to fully experience the night, but with whom? There are those who are ready to swear that Bastian Muller, the German entrepreneur with whom she has been a steady couple since she formalized the separation from Francesco Totti, is not at her side.

Meanwhile, gossip is raging and one wonders if Ilary is not simply playing with his followers, mysteriously hiding his travel companion, who would soon reappear in his Instagram Stories. A game that apparently the presenter is having a lot of fun, who until a few weeks before her immortalized herself via social media riding a scooter, around her Rome, only letting her glimpse the presence of her companion. Meanwhile, her ex-husband Francesco Totti has also flown to America, to enjoy a vacation in California with her children and Noemi Bocchi, with whom love is booming.