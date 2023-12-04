After the release of the documentary film “Unica”, Ilary Blasi has become the subject of much chatter. The feature film, which tells the truth about the separation with Francesco Totti, achieved great success and positioned itself at the top of the Netflix charts. While on board a plane, the showgirl caught a fan watching her documentary. What was her reaction? Let’s find out together!

On November 24, 2023, the docufilm “Unique” has landed on the Netflix platform. The feature film tells the story end from the love story between Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti and reveals unpublished behind the scenes on the various shortcomings and various betrayals of the now ex-couple.

Although a few weeks have passed since the release of the documentary film, it is still being talked about on the web. The documentary reached thousands of viewers. Indeed, a fan of the presenter was watching it on board a airplane. Ilary Blasi herself, who was on the plane with her fan, took care of documenting the moment. It was inevitable reaction of the showgirl who appeared happy and satisfied.

Ilary Blasi: new interview with “Verissimo”

Recently, Ilary Blasi was guest to very truein Silvia Toffanin’s studio to reveal further details on the end of the marriage with Francesco Totti:

I spent a year and a half observing, understanding what had happened, reading, hearing all the various points of view and opinions, but in fact it was my story and I always put my face into everything. what I did and so at a certain point I decided to put my face to it this time too

During this new interviewthe woman stated that Nothing it made her assume a possible betrayal from her ex-husband: