Ilary Blasi clarifies the quarrel with Alvin on the Island of the Famous, here’s what happened

Over the last few days on the web there is nothing but talk of continuos disagreements which emerged between Ilary Blasi And Alvin. However, recently the famous presenter has decided to break the silence by clarifying what is happening between them. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Ilary Blasi is one of them conductors most loved and esteemed within Italian television. Also this year the wife of Francesco Totti is at the helm of the management of theIsland Of The Famous. She recently saw herself as the protagonist of the gossip due to the strong tensions that circulated with Alvin. In fact, for many weeks it has been rumored that the two would not stand each other anymore.

However, to clarify the question better was the same presenter who published a meme through his Instagram Stories where he tagged his colleague. There photo in question portrays her together with Alvin equated to Sandra and Raimondo.

The gesture of Francesco Totti’s wife was very vague as he did not fully clarify whether there were disagreements or not. So, without adding anything else, the woman decided to play down by throwing the question onirony.

On the other hand, Alvin himself also published the meme in question on his own Instagram profile. These were the words written in support of the caption:

Matters of blankets pulled too tightly, cold feet and bathroom used for too long …

in the end, in the “Blasi-Alvin house” he will obviously win @ilaryblasi and we know it @nicosavi real?

But if he comes here in Hoduras for the face to face, I think I can also play a chance… what do you think?

… ah if you come here Ilary bring me the Gazzetta please

To spread the news of the alleged quarrel between the presenter and his colleague had been Ivan Rota on “Dagospia”: