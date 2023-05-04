Ilary Blasi for his 42 years has chosen to go Marrakech with his partner Bastian. But this dates back to a few days ago, exactly to the May 1 long weekend, since the presenter then had to return to Italy to host the second episode of the Island on May 2. Thus the former Mrs. Totti publishes new photos of the romantic holiday with the inscription: «Marrakech».

In the stories and in the post published by llary there is only her, however, no trace of Bastian. She is sitting on a rock, posing, while she looks at the sky: Ilary is wearing a transparent pink shirt and green trousers. In her simplicity she is always very sexy. But it is certainly the photo of her posted on her account that attracts the attention of the followers. Immersed in an exceptional location with a swimming pool, tents and plants, the Roman presenter is super hot in a black one-piece swimsuit.

Lots of likes to the post and comments of appreciation.