Here is the mind-boggling price of the hotel where the showgirl is staying for New Year’s Eve

Over the past few hours the name of Ilary Blasi returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. After spending her first Christmas without Francesco Totti and with her family, the presenter of theIsland of the Famous she flew to Bangkok where she will await the beginning of the new year.

Now the new year is upon us and Ilary Blasi has decided to spend it in the best way. In fact, the showgirl flew to Bangkok where he stays in a luxury hotel. At the moment we don’t know if the presenter is together with her new flame, the German entrepreneur Bastian Muller.

The presenter shared the wonderful shots of the hotel where she is staying on her Instagram page. It goes without saying that the images have attracted the attention of the most curious, especially as regards the price. Let’s find out together how much it costs to stay in the luxury hotel in Bangkok where Ilary Blasi is located.

Ilary Blasi, New Year’s Eve in Bangkok for the showgirl: this is how much the luxury hotel where she is staying costs

Over the last few hours, some rumors have emerged regarding the cost of the hotel where Ilary Blasi has decided to stay to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. Hold on tight because the price is truly mind-boggling.

According to what has emerged, it seems that the cost of the luxurious hotel in Bangkok where Ilary Blasi is staying these days has a cost of 800 euros at night. A price that is certainly not within everyone’s reach, but which is undoubtedly lower than the suites of many others hotel luxury.

As already anticipated, at the moment we don’t know if the presenter is in Bangkok together with her new flame. After the end of the love story with Francesco Totti, Ilary wants to keep the utmost confidentiality regarding her private life and especially regarding her sentimental one.