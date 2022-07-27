The latest rumors about the couple after the announcement of the separation after almost 20 years together.

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi they are having their first single summer in nearly 20 years together. The couple formalized the separation a few weeks ago.

Ilary ran away in first Tanzania together with their children for a short vacation away from the spotlight. Francesco instead preferred to stay in Rome.

Now the presenter of the Isola dei Famosi is a Sabaudia together with his children in the family’s huge sea view villa where he spent his holidays with Francesco Totti for 20 years.

Ilary has decided to take a different path in terms of communication by becoming much more active on social media. Every day she keeps her fans informed about how the day is going and she always shows herself in shape, smiling by posting shots in a bathing suit or on the beach in the company of little Isabel.

Rumors say that for next autumn Ilary may also decide to move to Milan for business needs. With her he could bring her children and move away permanently from that environment that inevitably leads her to think again of the former Roma captain.

Then, if necessary, she would always have the huge villa at EUR and the house in Sabaudia.

Francesco Totti instead he chose the path of silence. After the announcement of the separation, there was no public release and very little is shown on social media.

Apparently his plans include moving in with his new flame Noemi Bocchi. Rumors say that the two are already under the same roof. It is not clear if the two are in Rome or if they left for a romantic vacation alone.

But soon the former Roma player will have to leave her temporarily to go on vacation with his children. The agreements apparently are clear: Noemi should not be with them. It is not yet the time for introductions.