The romantic (and expensive) surprise received by Ilary once he returned to Rome.

Ilary Blasi has recently archived the experience to the last one Island of the Famous won by Marco Mazzoli. This year’s edition was the worst in terms of television share with an average of 2.5 million viewers per episode.

Even the final was not seen at all by the spectators to the detriment of the previous editions. Among the insiders there are those who have put it in their sights Ilary Blasi speaking of a probable torpedoing by Pier Silvio Berlusconi in view of the next edition of the programme.

He was the one who told it Dagospy who wrote: “Ilary was shipwrecked. The flop of L’Isola dei Famosi, which closed with a record negative share, could cost Blasi dearly. There is a risk that she will be kicked out of Mediaset for the next season, even if her strong friendship with Silvia Toffanin can save her”. Now the holidays have begun for her which will be dedicated to love thanks to Bastian Muller who awaits her.

A few hours ago Ilary returned home to Rome from Milan where the Isola dei Famosi studio was located and once home she found a splendid surprise that she documented on social media.

On the living room table he found a huge composition of rose probably placed there by Bastian to welcome her back from Milan.

This is a signed composition The Million RosesUS brand that creates boxes of roses with worldwide shipping.

Inside the box given to Ilary there were at least 200 stabilized red roses and therefore can last up to a year. The cost? On the site it is sold for 1,499.95 euros and there is the possibility of personalizing it. In short Bastian she has spared no expense for the return of her sweetheart.