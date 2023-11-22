Over the last few hours, Ilary Blasi he left all his fans speechless by showing a new look. In detail, the Roman presenter wore a pair of trousers characterized by a detail that did not go unnoticed by the fans who were left confused. Is it a pair of cuissardes or a pair of trousers with double fabric? Let’s find out together!

Without any shadow of a doubt, Ilary Blasi is one of protagonists most loved and talked about in the world of Italian television and the web. Recently, the Roman presenter ended up at the center of media attention due toannouncement of the release of “Unica”, the Netflix docufilm. Her fans can’t wait to hear her side of the story about her separation from her ex-husband Francesco Totti but in the meantime they follow her every little bit update on social media where she herself shares moments of her daily life.

Among the latest photo published on his Instagram profile there is one that has captured attention more than the others. We are talking about a shot in which Blasi showed hers new pantsa little different from usual This time, Francesco Totti’s ex-wife has focused on total black look but the pants have a little confused his fans.

In fact, contrary to what many might think, Ilary Blasi did not wear a pair of denim thigh-high boots. The trousers in question are two-tonethat is, half black and half in jeans, and it is precisely this characteristic that gives the clothing its effect cuissardes. They belong to the fashion house Coperni and they have a staggering price.

On the official page of the brand they are sold at a good price 996 euros. In short, a real one seasonal trend, certainly not accessible to everyone considering the high cost. On the other hand, we know that Francesco Totti’s ex-wife spares no expense for her wardrobe and her inimitable style, always with attention to detail.