The love story between seems to be going full steam ahead Ilary Blasi and Bastian Muller. According to what has emerged, in these days the presenter of the Isola dei Famosi and her new partner are enjoying a relaxing holiday in the mountains of the Dolomites. However, the couple is not alone. Together with them are also the sisters of Blasi who has already made the appropriate introductions in the family.

After the media fuss in which she was involved due to the separation from Francesco Totti, Ilary Blasi seems to have found serenity alongside the German entrepreneur Bastian Muller. The couple is in Trentino where, together with her family and some friends, they are spending a wonderful holiday.

The social shots circulating these days show that Bastian Muller has joined the family of Ilary Blasi. There conductor and her new partner, in fact, have allowed themselves a few days of relaxation in the mountains of Trentino where they are together with Ilary’s sister, Silvia, and her husband.

According to the shots circulating on the web, it seems that Bastian has perfectly integrated into the host’s family. In fact, Ilary’s brother-in-law shared a group photo in which the man seems to be happy and smiles in front of the lens alongside his new love.

Who is Bastian Muller, let’s get to know Ilary Blasi’s new partner better

Bastian Muller is undoubtedly one of the most talked about characters of recent weeks. Man is a German businessman who is a permanent couple with the presenter of theIsland of the Famous since before Christmas.

According to what emerged on the web, Ilary Blasi’s new partner works in the family business, a company engaged in the drilling of deep wells. In addition to that, Bastian Muller is a partner in a company that deals with digital advertising and which is based in Wachtersback, which is about 50 km from Frankfurt.