After spending a few relaxing days by the sea in Brazil and then in Sardinia, Ilary Blasi has decided to leave for a holiday in the mountains, most likely in the Dolomites. To document everything, she thought about it herself through a series of photos published on her Instagram profile. In the shots in question, the Roman showgirl appeared with a luxurious look. However, one detail has caught the attention of fans. Let’s find out together what it is.

After the sea, Ilary Blasi has abandoned the bikini and is now in mountain. Over the last few hours, the presenter has ended up at the center of gossip due to the numerous indiscretions that have emerged regarding the alleged separation with Bastian Muller. Therefore, fans of the couple could not help but notice theabsence of the man in the presenter’s photos.

Despite the rumors about the crisis with her partner, the presenter appeared happy and relaxed while doing it trekking at high altitude. It goes without saying that even on this occasion, Francesco Totti’s ex-wife did not give up on the style. In fact, she wore a black turtleneck thermal top paired with a pair of shorts of the same color. To shelter from the cold, she opted for a technical fabric jacket.

To complete the look were the hiking boots. It is a model with colored laces. However, it was the fans that caught the attention of the fans socks which are characterized by an important detail. To avoid any injuries, the conductor de The famous island has chosen a pair of red socks on which many small edelweiss have appeared, i.e. theEdelweiss.

It goes without saying that Ilary Blasi never gives up on luxury. This time too she sported a pair of sunglasses signed “Prada”. This is the mask model with mirrored lenses which have a value of well 450 euros.