Ilary Blasi in tears for Totti in the Netflix doc

“At the end of January we go out to dinner and at a certain point I start to notice a different husband. And from there, a disaster.” “Unica” will be released on November 24, the doc that will tell the story of Tra Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti, through the words of the TV presenter. In recent hours, a two-minute long trailer has been published on the social accounts of the TV series and film streaming channel. “I married Francesco Totti for love, not for money. And I have always demonstrated it by showing my face”, Ilary Blasi explains in the opening of the film.

The showgirl also tells the beginning of the story with the former captain and legend of Roma: “My sister called me saying that she had met Francesco. And she tells me that she wanted to get to know me. I was 19 years old. And he was already Francesco Totti.”

Ilary Blasi, Unica. The trailer of the Netflix doc





On the breakup, announced in July 2022, after months of crisis: “At the end of January we go to dinner, at a certain point I start to notice a different husband and from there it’s a disaster”the words of Ilary Blasi, referring to January 2022.

On the rumors circulating related to the crisis, the gossip… “I asked myself: ‘do I believe my husband or the journalists?’. You’ve been with someone for twenty years and you trust them.” Then Ilary’s emotion: “I couldn’t believe that the man who had been next to me for twenty years had done something like that.”

