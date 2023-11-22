The scene from the official trailer of “Unica” in which Ilary Blasi bursts into tears has already gone viral

Over the last few hours, the official trailer of the docufilm has been published Ilary Blasi entitled “Unique”. At the end of the film, the Roman presenter bursts into tears thinking back to what her ex-husband Francesco Totti did to her.

On Friday 24 November 2023, “ will be released on NetflixUnique“, the documentary film that will tell the story of the life by Ilary Blasi. Needless to say, theannouncement it immediately went viral online and put the Roman showgirl at the center of media attention.

In her first docufilm, Ilary will expose her own version of facts regarding the separation with Francesco Totti. This will be the right opportunity for the presenter to convince everyone of hers truth? We just have to wait until November 24th to find out! Meanwhile, the official trailer thanks to which we obtained some new previews. The opening scene begins like this:

I couldn’t believe that the man who had been next to me for twenty years, half my life, had done something like that.

Subsequently, Blasi explains how theencounter with the former Roma captain:

My sister calls me saying that she had met Francesco and tells me that she wanted to meet me. I was 19 years old and he was already Francesco Totti

Then, comes the crucial moment, or that of the crisis. The presenter narrates how the dark period it began when she found herself faced with a husband who was no longer the same:

We’re going to dinner at the end of January. At a certain point I start, let’s say, to notice a different husband. And from there, a disaster. Who do I believe? To journalists or to my husband?

Finally, Ilary doesn’t hold back her emotions and explodes tears in front of the cameras. Right at this moment he pronounces the words already gone viral:

Now everyone is wondering: what did Francesco Totti do to Ilary Blasi? Which others twists will they be in the feature film? We will discover the whole truth told firsthand by the presenter November 24!