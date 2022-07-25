After the holiday in Madagascar together with their children Ilary Blasi he returned to Italy to enjoy relaxation on our own coasts. And after 20 years this year Ilary is a Sabaudia without Francesco Totti.

The presenter of the Isola dei Famosi has chosen the Lazio location to enjoy further days of relaxation with her family. And everything was immortalized by herself on social media. It is no mystery that since she announced her separation from Francesco Totti, she Ilary has become much more active on Instagram where she immortalizes several moments of the day.

Source: web

On a beach invaded by paparazzi who knew of Blasi’s presence, Ilary first immortalized the descent to the beach and then gave clues to the breakfast with croissant and coffee strictly with a sea view.

Yesterday morning she was seen a San Felice Circeo before returning to Sabaudia in the afternoon in the company of his sister and uncle. In addition to the numerous paparazzi, several bathers also recognized Ilary and asked him for photos and autographs.

Ilary with absolute education and a smile did not escape the fans. And finally in the evening off to the aperitif under the umbrella based on white wine and chips. Present several friends as evidenced by the Instagram stories where you can see several hands intent on toasting.

In short, Ilary has decided to document a lot on social media this first summer without Francesco Totti.

On the other hand, rumors about the former Roma captain want to live with Totti Noemi Bocchi.

“Francesco has left home. He officially lives with Noemi, his new partner. But now it will be up to him to spend the holidays with his children and he will do so by keeping a pact: there will be Noemi with them. Presentations take (a long) time. “ – we read in The Pipol Gossip.