Ilary Blasi was a guest of Francesca Fagnani in Belve. The presenter of the Isola dei Famosi has returned to the topic that has caused so much talk in recent months: the break with Totti.

Already in the living room of Verissimo da Silvia Toffanin he had denied everything by explaining that behind the gossip there was a hype of the main women’s magazines. Now the woman confirms:

The news of the separation caused a sensation because perhaps people love us. It may be that there was a regret behind this breakup. Yes I said that behind these rumors there is a machination, a conspiracy and I think so. I believe they are not things that came out of nowhere. Unfortunately, I don’t think I’ll ever find out who masterminded all this.

The presenter, then, unexpectedly brought up Fabrizio Corona who has an unpleasant past with the Roman showgirl and the woman confirmed:

Yes Fabrizio caused me pain, also because I was 23 years old. He wrote about a story between Flavia Vento and my husband. What if there is something like this behind this latest affair of rumors about betrayals? Honestly, I didn’t think about it. I honestly didn’t think about him. But now you are there to think of him.