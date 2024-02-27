Ilary Blasi shows some moments on holiday. The showgirl decided to indulge in a breathtaking experience in Africa in the company of Bastian Muller.

They have been intense but successful months for Ilary Blasi. Just think of the outcry unleashed by the docu-film “Unique” on Netflix and the launch of his book “What a fool. My truth.” The presenter and showgirl therefore decided to take a holiday in Africa in the company of Bastian Muller. What breathtaking places have you visited?

The presenter seems to have overcome the tumultuous events linked to her separation from Francesco Totti. It seems like she has adequately prepared for new adventures. Among these challenges, there is certainly also an activity such as trekking. Not only that: on holiday she wore a bikini, far from the winter of the country, and explored one of the largest natural reserves in the world: the Kruger national park.

Between Mpumalanga and Zimbabwe, Kruger National Park is South Africa's largest nature reserve. It covers an area of ​​20 thousand km² and has also obtained the UNESCO recognition as an “international man and biosphere reserve”. The region visited by Ilary Blasi has a long history, with finds that indicate human presence since the dawn of the species. Currently, it is inhabited by a variety of wild animals, including the best known and most famous ones on the continent. These include lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants and buffaloes, as well as hundreds of other species of mammals, birds and reptiles.

The park is structured in six ecosystems with different types of vegetation. There is, therefore, no shortage of fascinating panoramas that range from the acacia woods of the south-west to the savannahs of the central region.

Visitors to Kruger Park have a choice of two available experiences. You can stay in bungalows surrounded by nature or take part in classic organized safaris. It is possible to explore the park with your own car, respecting the access and exit times and, needless to say, always remaining in the vehicle.

Walking tours are available only in selected areas, accompanied by authorized guides. It is recommended not to leave food unattended due to the constant presence of monkeys and baboons. With regard to costs, the “Standard Conservation Fee” is R460 (around 23 euros) per day for adults, while the prices of bungalows in the camps vary between 35 and 40 euros per day per person. If you want to stay in a suite at the Kruger Gate Hotel, the cost exceeds 1,100 euros per night. Who knows which option Ilary Blasi chose.