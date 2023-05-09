Some rumors emerge on the web about the income received by Ilary Blasi on L’Isola Dei Famosi

Even this year Ilary Blasi is at the helm of conducting the new edition of The Island of the Famous. For some years, there have been many viewers who have wondered how much the famous presenter’s income is. The journalist Ivan Rota for “Dagospia” took care of satisfying the most curious. Let’s find out the mind-boggling figure together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Ilary Blasi is one of conductors most loved and respected in the world of Italian television. A year later, the woman made her hers return on the small screen with the new edition of The Island of the Famous. Alongside the presenter we also find Vladimir Luxuria and Enrico Papi who are present in the studio as commentators. Obviously Alvin cannot be missing, the envoy in Honduras who takes care of accompanying the shipwrecked on their journey.

But how much Ilary Blasi earns to lead The Island of the Famous? To release some new stuff declaration on the matter was the reporter Ivan Rota for “Dagospia”.

According to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, Francesco Totti’s ex-wife would get one figure very important which is around 300,000 euros. These are the words which can be read on the portal:

We are currently unaware of the veracity of that news because it didn’t come no confirmation by the interested party. In fact, neither Ilary nor the authors of the program have ever publicly revealed what the I earn which she herself perceives from the conduct of the reality show broadcast on channel 5.