The presenter had her say on the immediate disqualification of the singer of I Cugini di Campagna.

DisqualificationIsland of the Famous. After not even 2 days of staying on the island Silvano Michetti of the Countryside cousins was disqualified for a blasphemous sentence said live.

As soon as he landed after having launched himself from the helicopter, Silvano stepped on a hedgehog and shouted an unrepeatable phrase. Initially from the studio they ignored it, but on social media the people rose up clamoring for the expulsion of the singer de The Countryside Cousins.

And last night came the press release from the organizers of the program who announced the disqualification of Silvano Michetti after the sentence spoken live, prohibited by the regulation. Really a joke for him who had been in quarantine for a month, isolated and awaiting disembarkation.

And last night too Ilary Blasi commented on Silvano’s disqualification. Francesco Totti’s wife returned to her origins in Hyenas paired with Teo Mammucari.

Source: web

The conductor asked the colleague for an opinion on the disqualification. “A good question, Silvano dei Cousini di Campagna, is it true that he cursed? In practice, he arrived on the island, stepped on a hedgehog and unleashed a blasphemy. He took the Bettarini d’oro prize, the fastest blasphemy on earth. So is it true that he’s been eliminated already?” – he asked.

Ilary Blasi’s comment on the disqualification of Silvano Michetti

And Ilary confirmed: “Yes, what you said is true. Yes, he was unfortunately expelled. We disqualified him, oh well this is the regulation, that’s why this decision came“.

Ilary then admitted that it was not easy for her to leave the management of Le Iene two years ago. “By now I was used to being here. It wasn’t easy, I admit. My decision to leave Le Iene was a painful choice. That is my home, I spent years there, I enjoyed it, it gave me visibility, it gave me the opportunity to raise my children because I was busy once a week, so it was also nice to go to Milan for 24 hours and then return to Rome” – he said.