The presenter could return to the helm of her old program already conducted years ago.

Ilary Blasi he is enjoying his holidays in Brazil with her new partner Bastian Muller. After the end of the Isola dei Famosi for her a few months of relaxation.

In reality, despite having a contract with Mediaset until 2026, his future in the company of the snake is all to be deciphered. Everything revolves around the Isola dei Famosi because the hypothesis of a one-year stop is being put forward.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi during the presentation of the new schedules, he endorsed the hypothesis of a sabbatical year for the reality show which takes place in Honduras, especially after this year’s low ratings.

So it’s not clear what Ilary’s role will be in view of the next season. In the meantime, however, a new hypothesis has come forward about her where we could see her again. This is a broadcast that she has done before and could see her return.

The blogger launched the scoop Gianluca Paganotti who revealed how Ilary Blasi could take the place of Alfonso Signorini for the 2024 edition of Big Brother.

The confirmation or otherwise of Signorini at the helm of the GF will depend on how this year’s edition, starting in September, goes. If ratings were to exceed the average 15% share then Signorini could be reconfirmed. If not, Ilary Blasi he could resume his place next year in that Big Brother which he has already conducted in the past with encouraging results.

Meanwhile, he also has to deal with a controversy that has arisen on his social networks. A fan wrote under an Instagram post of her attitude in Brazil. “We would have liked to approach and greet you, but your lip (not very elegant) made us understand that it was not the case and we walked away. I remember that a public figure is public because people have made him public, sometimes for his artistic or professional skills, sometimes for no reason. I was disappointed” – he wrote receiving many likes. Ilary preferred not to answer.