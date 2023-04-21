In recent days there have been some developments regarding the separation between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi. According to what emerged from the national newspapers, it seems that the first sentence of the Civil Court of Rome has established the former footballer is forced to pay a check of 12,500 euros a month for his three children. The presenter of the Isola dei Famosi, on the other hand, was given the opportunity to stay and live in the villa in Eur.

Over the last few hours, some rumors have emerged about the mega villa in Eur in which Ilary Blasi will continue to live after the decision of the sentence of the Civil Court of Rome. The ‘Corriere della Sera’ covered the monthly costs of running the house and the digits they are nothing short of exorbitant.

These are the words that emerged from the well-known newspaper:

Ilary Blasi will be able to arrange as she likes the mega-villa in the Eur on which she had already changed the locks. But he will also have to pay, at least in part, the very high management costs and we are talking about 30 thousand euros a month, not change.

And, continuing, the known newspaper he then continued:

Proportionate to a gigantic 1,500 square meter property, an estimated value of 18 million, with 25 rooms, tennis and soccer fields, a park, a spa, two swimming pools, cameras and a sophisticated security system, even equipped with a machine for automatic separation some trash.

Despite the rumors that are circulating regarding the management costs of the villa, it is essential to underline that at the moment these are rumors and the news in circulation have not yet been confirmed or denied. We just have to find out if there will be more novelty about this much-talked-about affair.