Now Ilary Blasi speaks. The showgirl, after her separation from Francesco Totti, is the protagonist of Unica, the Netflix docufilm available from November 24th. The trailer released by the platform contains the announcement of the former partner of the Roma flag. “Sometimes too much has been said, sometimes little has been said. Sometimes it has been said wrong. I want to tell you my story to tell you a little about myself and many things you don’t know. I rarely get excited or agitated. I’m not at all anxious, but here we’re talking about me”, says Ilary Blasi in the video.

The couple, who have 3 children, are managing the separation, which as expected periodically dominates the news between updates from the court and gossip. The civil court of Rome has established that the 4 very famous Rolexes that were the cause of the dispute must remain available to both. The judge accepted one of the presenter’s requests, assisted by the lawyer Alessandro Simeone, ruling on the ‘possession’ case. A decision that concerns the possession and not the ownership of the watches, the return of which the footballer requested. The parties were tasked with finding ways to ensure that both could use the Rolexes.

Totti, now linked to Noemi Bocchi, returned to the ‘Blasi theme’ in a recent interview with Corriere della Sera. “We spent twenty years together, with many very beautiful moments. Now I would just like us to find a balance between us capable of protecting the boys who are the greatest reason, for both of us, for love. I know it’s not easy, but what there is ‘It was between us, for many years, it was important. If the two of us find this balance, the kids will be fine and will feel protected”, explains the Captain.