The scoop of the weekly Diva and Donna on newsstands this week: Ilary Blasi was photographed while she was having dinner with a real estate developer, Edmondo, just as the separation from Francesco Totti is about to become a legal battle. The photos of Ilary and the man are published in the report: the two arrive separately at the restaurant, but then sit next to each other. At the table with them also four other people.