In L’Isola Dei Famosi, the decision to divide the couples makes Ilary Blasi and Cecchi Paone discuss

During the episode of The Island of the Famous aired on Monday 8 May 2023, Ilary Blasi and Alessandro Cecchi Paone became the protagonists of a clash. The discussion arose from the decision of the authors of the reality show to dismember the tribe of couples. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

They continue to grow tensions in the new edition of The Island of the Famous. This time it was Alessandro Cecchi Paone to show disagreement with a decision taken by the authors of the program. When Ilary Blasi communicated that the couples should split up, the castaway could not help but show disagreement.

There reaction di Cecchi Paone caught the attention of the Roman presenter who asked him for the reason of his discontent. Visibly annoyedthe castaway said:

There are no rules, in September we were consulted as a couple, as a couple we accepted I also said it just now, as a couple we are a couple and we’re leaving.

Ilary Blasi tried to reason with him but remind him that he had signed a contract it was useless:

We don’t get involved in being lawyers, I call my people who are better than me. In the contract it says that we participate as a couple and that’s it.

In light of this, Francesco Totti’s ex-wife went on a rampage and hers answer did not wait:

I’m not aware of this, but let’s do this, we wait for Simone to come back in order to verify what you’re saying, then you’ll decide.

Alessandro Cecchi Paone against Ilary Blasi: “This game is a massacre “

However, Alessandro Cecchi Paone is not interested. The castaway keeps showing disagreement and wants to stay in pairs with his partner Simone Antolini:

No, I’m not interested. I’m not serene for reasons I know, Simone passed out in my arms, this is a game of massacre. We stay as a couple.

Finally, with these words Ilary Blasi closed the bickering: