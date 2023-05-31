Even the showgirl has succumbed to the fashion of the moment.

It is the fashion of the moment to have a jewel welded on your body without being able to remove it. This is widely used especially as a token of love by couples in love and is usually done with a ring.

Ilary Blasi iInstead she went further and had an 18-carat gold thread welded around her waist which she will never be able to remove.

When the work was finished, the presenter proudly showed the result on social media. Then tomorrow Jewels in Rome it is the place where Ilary went to have the jewel welded to her waist. We’ll see if she will launch the fashion as no one had yet decided to have a golden thread welded to her waist.

Ilary who is about to experience a golden age with his new love Bastian Muller. The couple seems to be more close-knit than ever and we’ll see where they decide to spend their holidays.

In the meantime, however, he is grappling with the management of the Isola dei Famosi and there are also controversies against him. Indiscretions speak of a Pier Silvio Berlusconi quite annoyed at how the reality show is unfolding. After Big Brother VIP the CEO would also like to bring the island back to normal.

“The managing director would have also begun to analyze L’Isola dei Famosi and what he is seeing in these first weeks of programming would not have obtained his approval” – reads the indiscretion launched by the weekly New TV.

Furthermore, Ilary herself would also end up in the viewfinder who, from the attitudes in the studio, seems to be eager to say goodnight and go home.

“Will Pier Silvio like this attitude? Totti’s ex-wife is said to earn around 300 thousand euros for each edition of the program she presents from 2021 ″ – pointed out the director Riccardo Signoretti.