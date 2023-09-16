Ilary Blasi flew from her Bastian to Frankfurt before the court hearing with Francesco Totti. The presenter, after the summer holidays in the company of her partner, enjoyed her return to her Rome and then flew to the one from which her boyfriend comes from.

A romantic escape before the city and media stress that awaits her. According to what Leggo reports, the hearing will be held on September 20th in which messages and photos of her are expected, in the hands of her now ex-husband Francesco Totti. Will there be twists? We just have to wait to discover the next steps of the now ex-couple most loved by Romans, but not only.