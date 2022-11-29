Ilary Blasi kisses a man in Zurich, a romantic weekend for Totti’s ex

Ilary Blasi surprise atZurich airport while kissing and embracing a man, with whom she spent a romantic weekend in an exclusive hotel with a spa. And the sensational scoop from Chi on the issue on newsstands from Wednesday 30 November.

Who is Bastian, the man kissed by Ilary Blasi in Zurich

The images are unambiguous, and Ilary Blasi looks very happy. The relationship is recent, the two have known each other for a short time. His name is Bastianit’s a German businessmanhas a powerful physique, and lives in Frankfurt. Five months after the separation from Francesco Tottiand after her ex-husband started a new life with Naomi Bocchieven Blasi has rediscovered her smile and passion.

Ilary Blasi and Diletta Leotta, the… Vikings are in fashion

As in the case of Diletta Leottawho started a passionate relationship with the German goalkeeper Loris Karius (first selfie together in the last few hours a few days after hot Miami vacation) Ilary also chose a man from northern Europe with a powerful physique. Evidently this year the Viking is more fashionable than the Latin lover!

