Ilary Blasi forgets Totti, romantic weekend with Bastian: photos of the kiss

Ilary Blasi has a new relationship. Alfonso Signorini’s weekly Chi, on newsstands from Wednesday 30 November, launched the scoop complete with photos. In the images we see Ilary at the airport in Zurich while kissing and embracing a man, with whom she spent a romantic weekend in an exclusive hotel with a spa. “The images are unmistakable, and Ilary looks very happy. The relationship is recent, the two have known each other for a short time. His name is Bastian, he is a German entrepreneur, has a powerful physique, and lives in Frankfurt”, they write in the magazine in preview on the social pages.

Five months after the turbulent separation from Francesco Totti, who in the meantime has started a new life with Noemi Bocchi, Ilary Blasi has also decided to move on with another man. “As in the case of Diletta Leotta, who began a passionate relationship with the German goalkeeper Loris Karius, Ilary also chose a man from northern Europe with a powerful physique”, pointed out Alfonso Signorini’s weekly.

While Francesco Totti seems to have found a home in northern Rome and appeared in public with his new partner Noemi Bocchi at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, complete with a ring on his finger that went around the world, Ilary Blasi had kept a profile low, continuing his tours around Italy in the company of his children. These first photos with Sebastian herald what is effectively a new phase.