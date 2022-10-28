Without a shadow of a doubt Ilary Blasi is one of the most talked about television characters of the moment. In the meantime, the negotiations for her separation with Francesco Totti continue, the well-known showgirl went to the hairdresser where she showed off her new Chanel bag. Let’s find out together how much it costs.

It goes without saying that Ilary Blasi was there hero undisputed of the summer of 2022. Finished in the news crosshairs because of its separation with Francesco Totti, the presenter does not stop talking about herself on the net. After the issue relating to the Rolex belonging to the former footballer, this time the presenter became the protagonist of a gossip for showing off a very expensive accessory.

It is a beautiful bag signed by the fashion house Chanel. The Roman showgirl took the opportunity to go to her trusted hairstylist to show off this luxury accessory. The prestigious powder-colored clutch bag appeared in a photo she posted on her Instagram Stories. The cost? The bag in question is not accessible to everyone. In fact, on the official website of the brand the price is equal to over 5000 euros, to be more precise 5,550 euros.

Francesco Totti returns the designer bags to Ilary Blasi

Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti announced their separation at the beginning of summer 2022. Between digs and new scenes, the couple faced the first hearing in court in October. Recently, the former Roma captain returned the collection of designer bags to his ex-wife hoping to get his Rolexes back.

However, it appears that the presenter de The Island Of The Famous has no intention of proceeding with the return of the watches outside the court. In fact, the two will have to face a new hearing which is scheduled for the month of January 2023.