Ilary Blasi, first intimate photo with her Bastian. Crazy fans

New vacation for Ilary Blasi, who has chosen Munich to spend a few days with his Bastian Muller. A romantic elopement in Germany of his new flame, shared in his Instagram stories with shots of beer, sausages and pretzels. And photos that hint at more intimate moments experienced by the now inseparable couple. In addition to the images of the hotel room, overlooking the mountains, Ilary shared with her followers a photo of the bed in the early morning and one that shows her sitting on Bastian’s lap, only with a sweater and shoes.

A clear message a less than a month from the start of the separation lawsuit with Francesco Totti, while Oggi sheds light on the profile of the 36-year-old German. According to the weekly, what had been defined as a “rich heiress and businessman” would actually have a marginal role in the activities of the small family business and would have worked in the past as a butler.